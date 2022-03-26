'We’re only going to get better from here.' Chatham routs Prince Edward 8-1

CHATHAM — Moments after the Chatham boys soccer team finished its match against Prince Edward County on Friday night, head coach Mark Shields gathered his guys around for the post-game speech.

Shields talked for a minute about the Cavaliers’ formation before complimenting his guys on their passing and teamwork.

It was that teamwork and unity that led to five different players getting on the scoresheet and an 8-1 rout of Prince Edward in non-conference action.

“We just practice passing every day, scoring, finishing, we work on all of that in practice every day,” said senior Bryan Argueta.

Argueta and Victor Hernandez and Samir Colindres led Chatham (1-1) with a pair of goals while seniors Bretley Quintero and Grayson Johnson added goals for the Cavaliers.

The ‘Cavs’ performance against the Eagles was an encouraging sign for senior Austin Elliott given Chatham has only played two games.

“It’s a really good feeling seeing the teamwork we’ve already built and it’s only the second game of the year,” he said. “We still have about 14 games and we’re only going to get better from here. I think it’s going to be really fun for us and I look forward to seeing what it’s going to be from here.”

Watching five of his teammates crack the scoresheet also left Elliott feeling confident about the variety of weapons Chatham has this season.

“It really shows we have a lot of options; it’s not just one guy doing a lot of the work. We’ve got multiple guys out on the field that score for us,” he said.

After losing a tight 2-1 contest to its rival Tunstall to open its season, the Cavaliers were ready to get back on the pitch and get themselves into the win column. However, Mother Nature had different plans as inclement weather canceled the ‘Cavs’ second game of the season and took away a few practices.

According to Hernandez, Chatham was primed to get back on the pitch and its excitement showed against Prince Edward.

“We’re really excited to play again since we had all those rain our games and we were just ready to play and win,” he said.

Elliott added, “It feels good to be back here with the team, my boys.”

Argueta got the scoring with his back-to-back goals to get the Cavaliers out to the early two-goal lead and Hernandez pushed the ‘Cavs lead to 3-0 with his goal midway through. Colindres rounded out the first-half scoring, giving Chatham a four-goal cushion heading into the break.

Quintero got the second-half scoring started when he found the right side of the net for a score with 36:32 remaining. Prince Edward (1-2) pulled within four on a goal a minute later but Hernandez stole back the momentum when he finished off a deflection that made it a 6-1 match with 31 minutes remaining.

Senior Grayson Johnston gave the Cavaliers a six-goal cushion on a penalty kick with 25 minutes and Colindres rounded out the scoring with 17 minutes on the clock.

Chatham returns to action April 5 when it takes on Magna Vista in a non-district road matchup at 7 p.m.