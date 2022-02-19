Westover advance to region title game

The Westover Christian Academy Bulldogs advanced to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics South Region final game Saturday after a 59-45 win over Roanoke Valley Christian on Friday night.

The Bulldogs got off to a very shaky start going down 7 to 0 to the Eagles from Roanoke Valley Christian. The offense finally woke up, with a couple of layups and a three by Tyler Hughes, who would end up with five points and played solid defense, However, an injury took him out of the game in the late third-quarter.

Josh Lewis exploded for 17 points in the second and finished finish the night with 30 points. Westover went into the locker room up 35 to 21. The Bulldogs finished the job in third quarter by a score of 15 to 9.

Isaac Von Eime played a consistent game and delivered 12 points, Noah Burton added 11 and helped guide the offense with great passing. Aaron Salmon chipped in one point from the few throw line. Luke Barber and Dallas Wheeler played solid defense to help seal the victory.

WCA is now 16 and 4 on the season.