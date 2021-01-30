Westover basketball holds off Smith Mountain Lake in defensive struggle

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team improved to 5-4 this season with a hard-earned 32-27 victory against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy on Friday.

The Bulldogs tallied only 11 points in the first half and trailed 24-19 going to the fourth quarter. In the final frame, Westover outscored Smith Mountain Lake 13-3 to secure the win.

Noah Burton and Dylan Aron led the scoring for Westover with 10 and nine points, respectively. Isaac Von Eimee contributed four points, and Josh Lewis had a well-rounded game with four points, two rebounds, three blocks and four steals. The Bulldogs as a team collected 18 steals.