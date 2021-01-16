Westover boys basketball suffers fourth-quarter collapse against Timberlake

Westover Christian Academy’s boys basketball team suffered a fourth-quarter collapse on Friday evening, resulting in a 55-44 loss to Timberlake Christian.

The Bulldogs led 41-32 after three quarters but managed just three points in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Tornadoes tallied 23 points to take the lead and claim the victory.

Josh Lewis led WCA with 12 points and eight rebounds. Isaac Von Eime backed him up with 11 points to go with five assists. Noah Burton and Dylan Aron each tallied seven points, while Aaron Haley and Chris Miller added four and three points, respectively.

The team is now 1-2 this season.

