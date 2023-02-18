Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team dismantled Faith Christian School in Roanoke 60-32 on Friday to advance to the South Region final for the second straight year.

Westover jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then surged to a 18-9 by the end of the quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers, one by Alex Boaz and one by Aaron Salmon.

Josh Lewis hit Brayden Bortz for a lob at the buzzer of the first quarter.

WCA proceeded to go on a 16-4 run in the second quarter behind two 3-pointers from Tyler Hughes, who just came out of concussion protocol Thursday. Aaron Salmon hit a layup and Josh Lewis finished the half with 11 points.

Isaac Von Eime was in foul trouble most of the half.

The score at halftime was 34-13 in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the third quarter, WCA blew the doors off with a 24-12 frame, at one point leading by 35 points. The score was 58-25 at the end of the third.

Boaz and Keely Bettendorf both splashed a 3-pointer and Lewis and Von Eime combined for an 18-point combined explosion in the quarter.

WCA ran run out the fourth quarter with the help of a running clock. Faith outscored the Bulldogs 7-2 in the fourth, but it was of little help.

The senior-laden team took care of business to reach the South Region final for the second straight year. WCA was set to Roanoke Valley Christian School on Saturday.

Lewis had 22 points, Von Eime had 11, Hughes had eight, Salmon had six, Bortz added four and Keeley had three.

WCA is 17-8, 13-0 in Virginia Association of Christian Athletics play.