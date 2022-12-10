Westover boys get back on track with 60-39 win Friday night

The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team got back on track to score a 60-39 win Friday night against Temple.

WCA started the game cold and struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the stubborn crusader defense. Isaac Von Emie and Aaron Salmon managed to hit a 3-pointer each. Josh Lewis was held to two points in the first quarter.

WCA was down 10-9 at the end of the first.

Westover switched to man defense and clamped down and held Temple to six points in the second. Salmon hit another 3-pointer and Lewis started to warm up by getting to the free throw line. The Bulldogs went into the half up 23-16, which favored Temple's style of play.

In the third quarter, Temple cut the lead to five. Going into the fourth quarter, the stage was set for a rematch of last year's overtime thriller.

The Bulldogs had other plans, erupting for a 25-9 run to finish the game.

Lewis had 13 of his game high 32 points in the second half, ending his night with a thunderous dunk on a fast break. He also had 14 rebounds.

Tyler Hughes had seven points and 14 rebounds to help complete the victory. Salmon had six points and six assists, Von Eime had 11 points, four assists and four steals. Keeley Bettendorf had three rebounds, two assists and hit a free throw. Ethan Haynes hit a 3-pointer at the end of the game for his first points of the season. WCA hit 10 of 13 free throws, hitting 8-8 from the line. WCA had 38 rebounds, 18 assists, six steals and four blocks as a team.

WCA is now 4-2 and 2-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.