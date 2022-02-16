 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westover boys win in quarterfinal action

The Westover Christian Academy's boys basketball team captured a 57-15 win over King's Christian Academy in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics quarterfinal tournament Tuesday night.

Westover came out of the gate scoring and never looked back. The Bulldogs' press was too much for King's Christian Academy to handle. The Bulldogs were up 21-2 at the end of the first quarter and cruised into halftime up 37-5. In the third quarter, multiple reserves saw lots of playing time as WCA extended the lead 51-10 with a final score of 57-15.

Josh Lewis scored 15 points and Isaac Von Eime had 14 to lead the Bulldogs. Tyler Hughes had six and Noah Burton had four. Lee Nelson, Coy Hamlet and Brayden Bortz had two points each.

WCA is now 15-4, winners of 11 straight and will host the VACA South Regional at 6 p.m. Friday.

