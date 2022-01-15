Westover capture 70-56 homecoming victory

Westover Christian Academy had plenty to celebrate Friday night with its 70-56 homecoming victory against Virginia Association of Christian Athletics rival Timberlake.

The Bulldogs surrendered the first two baskets and was were quickly down 4-0. Westover then went on a 21-12 run to finish the quarter behind Luke Barber’s 11-point quarter.

Barber had a career-high 14 points, and he h four 3-pointers. He also had four assists and two steals along with four deflections.

Josh Lewis was held to two points in the first. Lewis however exploded in the second and third by scoring 15 in the second and 13 in the third. He also recorded a career-high 36 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

Westover went into the half up 39-33. The Bulldogs hit nine total 3s on the night including six in the first half.

In the second half, the Bulldogs locked down on defense and won the quarter 15-6 boosting the lead up to 15. Timberlake refused to give up and closed within 10 but never could get back in it.

The Bulldogs ran out the clock with a 14-point lead. Noah Burton delivered another gutty performance scoring seven points, eight assists, five steals, four rebounds and seven deflections. Isaac Von Eime contributed 10 points, three assists, four steals and one block.

Aaron Salmon added three points. Dallas Wheeler had four rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

The win improved Westover to 8-4. They will play against Temple on Friday.