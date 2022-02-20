Westover captures first Virginia Association of Christian Athletics South regional title since 2012

Westover Christian Academy boys basketball coach Torrey Patterson pointed to a banner hanging on the West End of Westover’s gym and commented on how bad he wanted to hang the program’s first Virginia Association of Christian Athletics South regional title banner in a decade.

Westover senior Noah Burton and junior Josh Lewis made sure Patterson and the Bulldogs got their wish as they took over in the fourth quarter to help Westover run past Christian Heritage Academy 64-51 for the program’s first South regional title since 2012.

The Bulldogs entered the frame clinging to a two-point lead but quickly got to work extending it, starting the fourth quarter with 11 consecutive points to take a 52-39 lead on Burton’s 3-pointer.

Burton started the run with a layup and Lewis followed with a steal and layup that extended Westover’s lead to 45-39 with 7:13 left in the game. Burton stepped up again with another layup that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to eight, then followed with a steal and feed to Lewis who hammered home a monstrous dunk that gave Westover a 10-point lead.

Burton closed out the run with his 3-pointer that made it a 13-point game with just under six minutes remaining.

While it was the Bulldogs’ run that flipped the game on its head, Lewis credited the crowd for changing the momentum.

“Well, I think the crowd just really helped us out, that’s what flipped the momentum,” Lewis said.

Burton agreed, adding, “The crowd really just started cheering loud and it really got us going.”

Altogether, Westover (17-4) opened the final frame on a 13-5 run. While it was the offense that made the highlights, the Bulldogs’ defense was responsible for the momentum change as Westover recorded four steals in a four-minute span for six points off turnovers.

“That 2-3 just helped us a lot, helped us shut them down,” Lewis said.

Burton added, “That No. 10 [Evan Lawrence] can shoot really good and we just shut him down for a little while. He hit a few 3’s so we just started focusing in on shutting him down.”

Knowing its shot at a regional title was on the line, Christian Heritage (11-7) responded with six consecutive points of its own to trim its deficit to 56-49 with 2:08 left in the game. Ethan Craig got it started with back-to-back layups and Malachi Hoyle followed with a bucket of his own that made it a seven-point game.

Burton and Lewis were key in the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter performance with Burton scoring nine of his 18 points in the frame while Lewis scored eight of his game-high 25 in the final eight minutes.

The final minute-and-a-half of the third quarter was an absolute see-saw with the frame changing moods several times. Lewis’ free throws gave Westover a 38-30 lead with 1:46 left in the period, but Lawrence took it upon himself to change the flow, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Knights within two, 38-36, with 39 seconds remaining.

Christian Heritage wasn’t done from outside as Matthew Craighead knocked down the Knights’ third consecutive trey to give them a 39-38 lead with nine seconds on the clock.

As he did all afternoon, Burton stepped up, calmly knocking down a 3 from the center of the key that brought the home crowd to their feet and gave the Bulldogs a 41-39 lead going into the final quarter.

“It was just like every other day, it was just another shot,” Burton said. “If you work hard enough and just keep up with your reps, it’s just another rep.”

The first half was a tightrope affair that ended with the Bulldogs holding a 25-22 edge.

Westover wasted no time breaking the game open, going on a 9-0 run over the opening two minutes of the third to take a double-digit advantage. Lewis got things moving with his steal and monstrous dunk and junior Isaac Von Eime kept things rolling when he recorded a big swipe and found Lewis who hammered home another dunk that made it a seven-point game.

It was Burton’s turn next as he knocked down his first of three 3-pointers in the half that extended the Bulldogs’ advantage to 32-22 and Lewis made it a 12-point contest with his layup with 6:08 left in the third.

“Well, I think the momentum came in the third quarter,” Lewis said. “Coach gave us a lot and I think that momentum came when everybody blew up, then No-ah hit that 3 and everybody jumped out the place.”

“Then you had those two dunks,” Burton said, reminding Lewis of his thunderous hammer homes.

Heritage Christian didn’t go quietly into the night, responding with an 8-0 run of its own to pull within four. Craig got the streak going with his layup and Lawrence followed with a pair of jumpers that pulled the Knights within six, 34-28, with 4:32 on the clock.

Lawrence ended the run with his layup that made it a 34-30 game with just under three minutes remaining.

Lewis led Westover with a game-high 25 points while Burton finished close behind with 19. Von Eime and Aaron Salmon added seven points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Craighead led Heritage Christian with 14 while Craig finished close behind with 13 and Lawrence rounded out three in double-digit scoring with 12.