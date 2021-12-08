Westover captures fourth straight victory

Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball captured a fourth straight victory Tuesday night with a 52-49 win over New Covenant on the road.

The Bulldogs were playing their first game without senior captain point guard Noah Burton who was injured in a game against Carlisle. Westover found itself in a 9-1 hole midway through the first quarter. Fortunately, they were able to claw their way back, and by the end of the first quarter it was 13 to 8 to the favor of New Covenant.

Im the second quarter, the Bulldogs pulled even, but ended up trailing at the half 21 to 20. The Bulldogs missed six free throws in the first half, and scored 15 points in the third quarter including a buzzer-beater 3 by Luke Barber. He scored four 3-pointers on the night — one in each quarter. Barber finish the night with 12 points. Westover would gain the lead in the fourth quarter and get up as much as six points.

Westover was able to hold to the lead on some clutch free-throw shooting from Isaac Von Eime, who hit four out of five free throws in the fourth quarter alone. Aaron Salmon hit three free throws. Von Eime finished the night was six points and Salmon had 13.