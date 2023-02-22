The Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team eliminated Blue Ridge 81-48 on Tuesday night to advance to the final four in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament.

Coming off a tough double overtime loss Saturday in the region final against Roanoke Valley Christian School, the determined Bulldogs systematically took apart the Blue Ridge Bears at home Tuesday in the state quarterfinal game.

Westover jumped out 24-12 in the first quarter and never looked back. Josh Lewis put up one of his best performances of the year, putting up 20 of his 29 points in the first half.

Lewis grabbed 12 rebounds, dished out six assists and had four steals as he continued his assault on the WCA record books. Aaron Salmon hit 11 of his 18, including two 3-pointers, two steals and a block in the first half as the onslaught continued. It was 47-22 at the half.

Westover hit 11-14 from the line, improving from the disappointing 16 missed free throws Saturday. The Bulldogs continued their offensive outburst, netting 31 points in the third, going up 78-36 before backing off in the fourth quarter.

Coy Hamlett hit a three in the quarter to boost WCA into the 80s. Isaac Von Eime had 20 points, eight assists and four steals. Tyler Hughes added nine points and five assists including a huge alley-oop pass to Lewis for a dunk. Blake Barber had two points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Westover now advances to its fourth straight Virginia Association of Christian Athletics final four.

Tuesday's win improves Westover to 18-9. They will play Regents School on Friday at Ridgeview Christian Time.