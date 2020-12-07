Westover Christian Academy falls in first game of season

Westover Christian Academy fell in its first basketball game of the season against Southwest Homeschoolers from Roanoke on Saturday.
The action started off tight with an 11-11 score at the end of the first quarter. WCA was led by Dylan Aron in the frame who had 9 points in the first quarter and he finished the game with 24 points which was a team high for the night and a career high for him. Aron also grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Bulldogs were up by 3 at the half. Noah Burton hit 5 points in the second quarter and Josh Lewis had 7. Burton had 11 points on the night, and Lewis finished the game with 16 including 9 in the fourth quarter.
Chris Miller had 7 rebounds. Aaron Haley and Ashton Bettendorf had had 5 boards a piece.
Westover struggled in the third quarter defensively and was down by 4 to start the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs outscored Southwest 19 to 18 in the final quarter and began to play a more intense game.
Westover held a 1-point lead for a brief time late, but after some poor plays lost the lead. The Bulldogs were down by 3 with 3.4 seconds to go. The Bulldogs were able to get off a 3-point shot by Noah Burton that just missed at the buzzer.
Westover missed 13 of 30 free throws on the night.
The Bulldogs are 0-1 and face Roanoke Valley on Thursday.
JV action
The jayvee Bulldogs, defending Virginia Association of Christian Athletics champion, took the court Saturday for the first time since last year, but fell Southwest Virginia High School.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start against Southwest, falling behind 13 to 2 by the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs exploded for 16 points in the third quarter and tighten up their defense to decrease the lead to 5 points — 23 to 18 at the half.
Westover locked down on defense in the third quarter only allowing 4 total points from Southwest and scoring 13 points to flip the game in their favor with a 31 to 27 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Southwest came back and put up 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Westover only scored five. The Bulldogs went ice cold only hitting 1 field goal in the fourth quarter.
Stat leaders for the Bulldogs include Blake Barber who led in scoring with 9 points, Aaron Salmon and Cameron Shelton had 7 apiece, Tyler Hughes had 6 and Bailey McDowell had 5. Keely Bettendorf had 9 rebounds. Ryan Miller hit his first basket as a JV player in the second quarter.
Westover will return to action Saturday at home versus Temple.
