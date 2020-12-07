Westover Christian Academy falls in first game of season

The jayvee Bulldogs, defending Virginia Association of Christian Athletics champion, took the court Saturday for the first time since last year, but fell Southwest Virginia High School.

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start against Southwest, falling behind 13 to 2 by the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs exploded for 16 points in the third quarter and tighten up their defense to decrease the lead to 5 points — 23 to 18 at the half.

Westover locked down on defense in the third quarter only allowing 4 total points from Southwest and scoring 13 points to flip the game in their favor with a 31 to 27 lead. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Southwest came back and put up 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Westover only scored five. The Bulldogs went ice cold only hitting 1 field goal in the fourth quarter.

Stat leaders for the Bulldogs include Blake Barber who led in scoring with 9 points, Aaron Salmon and Cameron Shelton had 7 apiece, Tyler Hughes had 6 and Bailey McDowell had 5. Keely Bettendorf had 9 rebounds. Ryan Miller hit his first basket as a JV player in the second quarter.

Westover will return to action Saturday at home versus Temple.