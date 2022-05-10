 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Westover Christian Academy falls in state quarterfinals

  • 0

Westover Christian Academy's varsity baseball fell 12-0 to United Christian in Monday's quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament.

The Bulldogs had multiple opportunities to score but could never get a timely hit.

United Christian took advantage of every chance and slowly built a commanding lead.

Westover had six players with one hit in the final game of the season. Noah Burton and Blake Barber each had a double while Drew Clark, Matt Millner, Isaac Von Eime and Jordan Roberts each had a single.

Burton and Barber each allowed six runs during their time on the mound. Burton struck out three while allowing three walks and five hits.

Barber struck out four while allowing five walks and five hits.

"WCA had a good season and made lots of memories," said coach David Clark. The team fished 7-6-1 on the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton tells Tom Brady that Miami GP is F1's Super Bowl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert