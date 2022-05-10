Westover Christian Academy falls in state quarterfinals

Westover Christian Academy's varsity baseball fell 12-0 to United Christian in Monday's quarterfinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament.

The Bulldogs had multiple opportunities to score but could never get a timely hit.

United Christian took advantage of every chance and slowly built a commanding lead.

Westover had six players with one hit in the final game of the season. Noah Burton and Blake Barber each had a double while Drew Clark, Matt Millner, Isaac Von Eime and Jordan Roberts each had a single.

Burton and Barber each allowed six runs during their time on the mound. Burton struck out three while allowing three walks and five hits.

Barber struck out four while allowing five walks and five hits.

"WCA had a good season and made lots of memories," said coach David Clark. The team fished 7-6-1 on the season.