Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team kicked off the postseason Monday night with a bang winning its fourth straight game against the Kings Academy Lions 58-13.

The Lions were outmatched by the Bulldogs from the jump as WCA cruised to a 17-2 lead and never looked back.

Josh Lewis led the way with 21 points in the first half. The Bulldogs went into the locker room up 39-8. The game was never in doubt with 12 players seeing action.

Tyler Hughes was sidelined with an injury. Isaac Von Eime netted 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Aaron Salmon hit a 3-pointer and a couple layups totaling seven points and four steals. Caleb Hill had five points, all from the line. Brayden Bortz had four points early in the game. Coy Hamlet hit a 3-pointer and had three rebounds and two steals. Blake Barber, Gabe Waddell and Alex Boaz added two points each to help the cause.

WCA is 16-8, 9-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.

Westover will travel to face Faith-Roanoke in the South Region SemiFinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday.