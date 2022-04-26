 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westover Christian Academy outlasts Roanoke Catholic for 15-14 win

  • 0

Westover Christian Academy scored a 15-14 win over Roanoke Catholic on the road Monday night after a back-and-forth game that went an extra inning.

The Bulldogs were led by a balanced effort throughout the lineup on offense. Noah Burton had three hits, scored four runs and drove in two runs.

Drew Clark had three hits, drove in three runs and scored one run. Aaron Salmon had one hit, scored four runs and drove in one run.

Blake Barber had one hit, scored three runs and drove in one run. Neal Talbott had one hit, scored two runs and drove in one run.

Isaac Von Eime had two hits and scored one run.

Aaron Salmon started the game on the mound and pitched four innings allowing 10 runs on four hits and seven walks. Salmon also added five strikeouts.

Neal Talbott pitched two innings allowing one run and gave up one hit and one walk. Talbott struck out five in his time on the mound.

People are also reading…

Noah Burton picked up the victory and struck out two in allowing three runs. Blake Barber finished the game by striking out the final two batters.

Westover is now 5-4-1 on the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chatham routs Altavista 18-6

Chatham routs Altavista 18-6

Chatham junior Jake Moore drove in a game-high four RBIs, junior Carrington Aaron drove in three runs and Chatham scored 10 runs in the first …

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert