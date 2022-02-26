Westover Christian Academy set to face off for state title

Westover Christian Academy will make its third straight trip to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Class 3 state championship game after a Friday night 55-51 victory over Regents School from Charlottesville.

The Bulldogs faced a tough defensive team as the Lions played a pack-line defense throughout the game. This gave the Bulldogs trouble especially in the second quarter. Westover started the game strong and appeared to be in control going into the second quarter. Regents outscored WCA 14-8 in the second quarter to go up 26-23 at the half.

Westover opened the second half in a man-to-man defense and was able to control Regents' offensive attack. WCA got down by as many as six points in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter down four.

WCA’s senior captain Noah Burton lead the charge emotionally and kept the Bulldogs in the game. Burton added 14 points, Josh Lewis finished the night with 22 points in spite of being guarded very heavily throughout the contest. Isaac Von Eime played a role with strong ball handling and netted 11 points. Aaron Salmon had a three pointer in the first quarter and a big layup later in the game. Tyler Hughes chipped in three points. Dallas Wheeler had a big block toward the end of the third-quarter but ended up in foul trouble.

WCA is now 19-4. Westover will play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Timberlake against Grace Christian from Staunton. Westover is also ranked 14th in the VISAA and could receive an invite to that tournament next week.