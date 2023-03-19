Westover Christian Academy volleyball player Erin Saunders signed March 10 to play for Regent University in Virginia Beach. Saunders is a standout player for WCA amassing 823 kills, 268 aces and 1,345 digs as well as collecting two VACA all-state awards and 2022 VISAA all state team. Saunders led the Bulldogs to a runner-up performance in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletic state championship. Saunders will play for Katlyn Tetherow, a former player at both WCA and Averett University. “Erin is a tenacious athlete with unshakeable focus," Westover coach Tammy Bowles. "She leads her team with confidence.” Saunders will be the sixth player over the last decade from WCA to play college volleyball. Attending the March 10 signing include Dawn Saunders, Erin Saunders, Regent coach Katelyn Tetherow, Westover coach Tammy Bowles and Westover assistant coach Pam Cornell.