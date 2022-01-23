Westover Christian Academy's Lady Bulldogs on three-game winning streak

Westover Christian Academy's Lady Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak.

The team played their third straight home game on Saturday against the Ospreys from Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy and came away with a 43-31 victory.

The Bulldogs and Ospreys traded baskets back and forth in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to end it up 9-4. The Bulldogs played tenacious defense, caused several turnovers by the ospreys and went into halftime up by eight.

The Ospreys came out from halftime in a press to tried and chip away at the lead. The Bulldogs answered and never looked back. The final score was 43-31.

Westover had three players in double figures: Hannah Motley with a career-high 14 points and Lauren White and Emily Evans both added 10. Lanie Crumpton had seven points and Brooke Barrington added two.

Westover plays again at home at 6:15 p.m. Monday against Temple.