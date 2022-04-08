Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls soccer team picks up first win of season

Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls soccer team captured a 6-2 win Thursday over Smith Mountain Lake at Dan Daniel Park, marking the first victory of the season after two years off because of COVID-19.

“We are finding our groove and the girls were so excited to bring home their first victory," said coach Chris Massingale. "They can taste their second victory coming and are itching to pull out another win.”

The lady Bulldogs started the match strong with a goal from Sophomore Amaiya Dillon at the one-minute mark from a long ball from Emerson Grove on defense for the assist.

Smith Mountain then evened the match at the nine-minute mark with a goal. Smith Mountain nudged ahead with another banger at the 19-minute mark and strengthen their defensive play to keep Westover out of their end.

However, at the 30-minute mark, Amaiya Dillon found the back of the net again with a punt from Westover goalie Erin Saunders making the match 2-2. Then with only three minutes to go in the first half, Dillon found the net again with an unassisted goal to make it 3-2 at the half.

Once the second half started, it took only seven more minutes of play time for Dillon to find her fourth goal of the game assisted by junior Reagan Massingale. Dillon would found more goal assisted by Amber Kendrick to tie at five for second place in all-time most goals in one game.

Massingale got her first goal of the season with only two minutes left in the game assisted by senior Jezie Salvador.