Westover Christian boys basketball loses to Christian Heritage Academy
Westover Christian boys basketball loses to Christian Heritage Academy

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team suffered a 58-53 loss to Christian Heritage Academy on Tuesday, just two days after registering a 61-47 win against the same team on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed 30-17 at halftime but outscored CHA 36-28 in the second half to narrow the final margin to just five. With less than a minute remaining, Westover trailed by just three, but the team missed an attempt at what would have been a tying 3-pointer.

to lead the Bulldogs. Noah Burton supplied 12 points and three assists, Chris Miller added eight points, Matt Moore scored five points and Aaron Haley had four points.

Westover is now 2-3 this season.

