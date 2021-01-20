Westover Christian boys basketball loses to Christian Heritage Academy

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team suffered a 58-53 loss to Christian Heritage Academy on Tuesday, just two days after registering a 61-47 win against the same team on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed 30-17 at halftime but outscored CHA 36-28 in the second half to narrow the final margin to just five. With less than a minute remaining, Westover trailed by just three, but the team missed an attempt at what would have been a tying 3-pointer.