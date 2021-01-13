Westover Christian boys basketball tops Temple

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team moved to 1-1 this season following a 58-55 victory against district opponent Temple Christian on Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs trailed by one after the opening quarter, at 14-13, but managed to force a 29-29 tie by halftime. WCA pulled ahead 47-39 by the end of the third and managed to hang on to a three-point winning margin.
WCA’s Josh Lewis and Dylan Aron led the scoring attack with 14 points apiece.
Westover Christian Academy will face Timberlake Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Games are available to view through a livestream on the school’s Facebook page.