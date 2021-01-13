 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westover Christian boys basketball tops Temple
0 comments

Westover Christian boys basketball tops Temple

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team moved to 1-1 this season following a 58-55 victory against district opponent Temple Christian on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs trailed by one after the opening quarter, at 14-13, but managed to force a 29-29 tie by halftime. WCA pulled ahead 47-39 by the end of the third and managed to hang on to a three-point winning margin.

WCA’s Josh Lewis and Dylan Aron led the scoring attack with 14 points apiece. 

Westover Christian Academy will face Timberlake Christian at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Games are available to view through a livestream on the school’s Facebook page.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dan River Wins Final Set

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert