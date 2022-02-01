Westover escapes with overtime victory

Westover Christian Academy varsity boys escaped in overtime to down Temple 68-60 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs roared out to an 18-13 first quarter lead over the Temple Crusaders. This was the last game of the district schedule.

Westover finished district play 6-0 and claimed the second VACA SE title outright for the second time in three years.

In the second quarter, Westover struggled to find the basket and missed several free throws but managed to take 29-21 lead into the break. Temple cut into that lead with 17-point third quarter.

The Bulldogs were up three at the start of the fourth. Temple kept battling and took the lead briefly before WCA regained the lead. With the game was tied was the clock was winding down, the Crusaders hit a 3 which seemed to doom the Bulldogs' chances bringing the score to 55-52.

Junior Aaron Salmon quickly inbounded the ball to junior Isaac Von Eime who raced to just beyond the half-court area and heaved a last-second attempt that went through the net at the buzzer, tying the game at 55 a piece.

Westover went on a 13-5 in overtime to finish off Temple.

Junior Josh Lewis netted 30 points on the night. Noah Burton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Tyler Hughes added eight points, Aaron Salmon had seven and Von Eime had six. Luke Barber and Lee Nelson hit a 3 a piece.

WCA is now 11-4, 5-0 in VACA SE.

They were set to play again Tuesday evening.