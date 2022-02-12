Westover extends winning streak to 10

Surviving another close game, the Westover Christian Academy varsity boys basketball extended their winning streak to 10 with a 55-52 victory Friday night over Roanoke Valley Christian.

The Bulldogs have not lost a game since the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic in December.

The Bulldogs struggled a little out of the gate against Roanoke Valley Christian, but held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles got hot in the second quarter scoring 19 points and holding Westover to 10. Westover trailed 30-24 at the half.

The Bulldogs stormed out of the locker room and went on a 21 to 13 run to gain back the lead and held on to the lead all the way through the fourth quarter in spite of missing five free throws in the fourth quarter alone and missing 17 free throws on the night.

Westover was led offensively by junior Josh Lewis who had 21 points. Senior Noah Burton and Junior Isaac Von Eime had 10 points apiece. Neal Talbott had a career-high eight points on his senior night. His defense in boxing out helped spark the Bulldogs in the third quarter.

Tyler Hughes chipped in for four points and Aaron Salmon had two. Luke Barber and Dallas Wheeler, both seniors, played strong defense throughout the game. Lee Nelson and Matthew Millner contributed good minutes early.

Westover will play at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Kings Christian Academy from Roanoke in a quarterfinal game of the Southern Region of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.

Westover honored six seniors Friday: Burton, Barber, Wheeler, Nelson, Talbott and Millner.

Westover is now 14 and 4 overall, undefeated in the VACA and 8-2 in the VISAA.