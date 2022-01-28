Westover extends winning streak to five games with thrilling 50-47 overtime victory

The Westover Christian Academy boys basketball team is known for its high-energy, fast-paced style of play designed to overwhelm and tire opponents.

It’s the same brand of basketball Westover has been playing since returning from Christmas break and has resulted in a four-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs took a break from their patented style of play over the opening three quarters of their contest against New Covenant on Thursday night and their sluggishness almost resulted in the end of their unbeaten streak.

Almost was the key word, though, as Westover found its groove late in the game to increase its winning streak to five games with a thrilling 50-47 overtime victory over the Gryphons in front of a raucous home crowd.

Westover got off to a fast start in the extra frame as junior Isaac Von gave the Bulldogs their first lead since the opening frame with his free throw that made it a 45-44 contest with 3:23 on the clock. Junior Josh Lewis kept the ball rolling from there when he took a bounce pass from Von Eime and finished his layup to give Westover a three-point edge with just under three minutes remaining.

Defense was the theme from there as neither side scored for the next minute until Von Eime knocked down his free throw attempt to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage to two possessions with just over a minute on the clock.

Burton built Westover’s lead to six, 50-44, with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds on the clock, but sophomore Luke Libbey gave the Gryphons a bit of hope with his 3-pointer that made it a three-point game with seven ticks on the clock.

New Covenant (7-8, 1-2 VACA) got the ball back for one last chance, but Westover’s 1-3-1 zone defense forced the Gryphons into a last-ditch 3-point attempt that clanked off the front of the rim.

“We’ve been working that in every practice,” Lewis said. “I wish we would’ve worked it better during the GW tournament, but we worked on it a lot after the tournament and that helped a lot tonight.”

Von Eime added, “That defense requires a lot of talking, a lot of movement, so I think once we woke up and realized we got to get back in this game, our communication picked up and it resulted in a lot of turnovers, a lot of missed shots and rebounds that helped us push the pace and get back into the game.”

According to Burton, the Bulldogs’ win came down to two factors.

“I think we just realized we needed to step it up a whole lot and we just stepped it up and finished,” said Burton.

For junior Aaron Salmon, Westover’s victory came down to belief.

“I knew when we tied it, we could easily win this,” he said. “I trust my guys and I’m pretty sure they trust me.”

Westover (10-4, 5-0) trailed by as many as 10 when senior Dalton Foster knocked down his trey that made it a 36-26 contest with 7:39 remaining in regulation.

That’s where the Bulldogs got busy as Salmon knocked down a 3-pointer that helped spark a 10-2 run that pulled Westover within 38-36 on Burton’s free throw with 4:12 remaining in the contest. Burton played a huge role in the run, accounting for five points while Salmon added three and Lewis added two.

“I think we just had to step up and play like this was a real close game,” Lewis said. “So, we have to step up, we’re not trying to lose at home, and that’s it.”

Von Eime concurred with his teammate and added, “I think the mentality changed, it was kind of a wakeup call in the fourth quarter, we’re not going to lose to this team, and we have to push our pace, play our game no matter what the score was.”

Lewis led Westover with a team-high 17 points while Salmon knocked down four, 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 12. Burton chipped in with nine while Von Eime finished close behind with eight.

Lucas Gorman led New Covenant with 12 points while Foster and Bowman each finished with 10 for the Gryphons.

Westover was set to return to action Friday with a matchup against Smith Mountain Lake at 7 p.m.