Westover falls in state championship game

Smith Mountain Lake called a timeout with the Bulldogs up 23-17 and this proved to be a turning point in the game. The Ospreys did the majority of their damage from the free-throw line going 10 for 12 from the charity stripe after going 0-4 in the first half.

The Bulldogs failed to get to the line in the quarter. The deciding frame began with Smith Mountain Lake up 27-23. The two teams went back and forth with the Ospreys' lead stretching to as many as seven points before the Bulldogs stormed back on the backs of their defense and closed the gap to just two points before a made free-throw stretched the lead back out to three.

Westover had several quality looks at the basket from distance in the final few moments but the shots simply couldn't find nylon and fell 40-36.

For the game, Smith Mountain Lake went 14-24 from the free throw line while Westover went 5-9.

Westover was led in scoring by Josh Lewis who had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Matt Moore came off the bench and provided a spark on both ends of the floor scoring nine points to go along with three steals while Noah Burton had six points, all in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Aaron and Ashton Bettendorf both chipped in with two points.