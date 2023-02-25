Westover Christian Academy's boys basketball teams' hopes for a repeat state championship in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics were dashed by Regent School on Friday night.

Making it to the final four, Westover fell to Regents 69-45.

The game was back in forth in the first half with the Bulldogs trailing by six at halftime.

Regent outpaced Westover 18-7 in the third with strong defense and shooting. Regent connected on 11 three points shots.

Westover was led by Josh Lewis with 22 points, Tyler Hughes with 11, Aaron Salmon with eight and Caleb Hill added four.

Westover was set to take on Roanoke Valley Christian School in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridgeview.

Westover is 18-10 for the season.