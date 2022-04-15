Westover falls to Roanoke 11-10 in heartbreaker

Westover Christian Academy's baseball team feel 11-10 Thursday night to Roanoke Valley Christian School on the road.

The Bulldogs put up sven runs in the first inning and held a commanding 10-2 lead after four innings. Roanoke scored nine runs over the final three innings, and finished six of the runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to deal Westover a heartbreaking loss.

Noah Burton pitched six strong innings recording 14 strikeouts. Westover had six different players with two hits including Blake Barber, Aaron Salmon, Noah Burton, Chris Massingale, Neal Talbott and Matthew Millner.

In addition, seven different players scored at least one run and had an RBI.

Westover will take the field at home against Temple Christian on Tuesday.