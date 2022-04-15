 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westover falls to Roanoke 11-10 in heartbreaker

  • 0

Westover Christian Academy's baseball team feel 11-10 Thursday night to Roanoke Valley Christian School on the road.

The Bulldogs put up sven runs in the first inning and held a commanding 10-2 lead after four innings. Roanoke scored nine runs over the final three innings, and finished six of the runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to deal Westover a heartbreaking loss.

Noah Burton pitched six strong innings recording 14 strikeouts. Westover had six different players with two hits including Blake Barber, Aaron Salmon, Noah Burton, Chris Massingale, Neal Talbott and Matthew Millner.

In addition, seven different players scored at least one run and had an RBI.

Westover will take the field at home against Temple Christian on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert