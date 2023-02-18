Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls basketball team advanced to the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state quarterfinal game with a 61-23 win over Faith Christian School in Roanoke on Friday.

The game started a little slow and cold, but senior Hannah Motley put the Bulldogs on the board with a layup and kickstarted the offense. The defensive press for the Bulldogs caused several turnovers for the Warriors that would result in points for Westover.

The first quarter ended with Westover up 17-6. The second quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, outscoring the Warriors 17-10 and going into halftime up by 18.

The Bulldogs came of halftime in a player-to-player defense, but would returned to their zone defense that was successful in the first half. The entire second half solely belonged to the Bulldogs and they were able to the hold the Warriors to only 7 points.

Every Bulldog player scored Friday. Senior Lanie Crumpton scored a career-high 14 points and recorded her first ever double double with 10 steals and added seven rebounds. Emily Evans had 16 points, six rebounds and six steals. Brooke Barrington scored a career-high eight points and senior Hannah Motley recorded eight points as well. Lauren White added six points and Chloe' Smith had four. Erin Saunders, Madison Hodges, Addy Nelson all had two a piece.

The bulldogs will travel to Staunton on Tuesday to play Grace Christian School in the state quarterfinal game.