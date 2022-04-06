Westover girls soccer team falls to Grace Christian School

The Westover Christian Academy girls soccer team was defeated 1-0 Tuesday by Grace Christian School.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Sanford, North Carolina, to take on the Crusaders. At opening kickoff, the rain began to come down. As the game started, both teams were on point defensively and were not allowing anything to get in the back of the net.

It was not until 28 minutes into the game that Grace got a ball through the defense as well as the goalie. There wasn’t much Westover could do as a team at that point since the ball was waterlogged from the torrential downpour that was occurring. The rest of the first half was nothing but wet.

The second half was much of the same, with players running up and down the field trying to dodge the raindrops to no avail. Westover did get a scoring opportunity from a penalty kick at the 17-minute mark in the second. Striker Reagan Massingale gave it her best shot and even though the ball was wet, Grace’s goalie managed to fall on the ball and stop it from trickling across the line.

Erin Saunders, goalie for WCA, stopped seven of the eight shots on goal for an 88% save percentage. Reagan Massingale had WCA’s two shots on goal.

Westover took the 0-1 loss to put the team at 0-3 for the season. They will host Smith Mountain Lake on Thursday at Dan Daniel Park.