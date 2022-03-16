Westover girls soccer team falls to Temple

Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls soccer team dropped a 6-1 game against Temple on Tuesday.

Westover started strong with an early goal from Amber Kendrick and an assist from Reagan Massingale in the second minute of play. Temple Christian answered in the eighth minute with a goal of their own that tied the score.

Temple would then find the back of the net one more time before the first half ended in minute 16 to take them ahead 2-1 at the halfway mark.

The second half was no easy task for Westover but they continued to play through a goal drought. Temple added four more goals in the second half at the 18th, 22nd, 26th and the 25th minutes of the game.

Amber Kendrick scored Westover's only goal of the match. Reagan Massingale had one assist. Goalie Erin Saunders did her best stopping nine of the 15 shots on goal for a 60% save percentage.

Westover is traveling to Staunton this Friday to play Grace Christian.