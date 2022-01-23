Westover holds on for 69-62 victory over Smith Mountain Lake

Westover Christian Academy's boys basketball team scored a 69-62 victory Saturday night over Smith Mountain Lake.

WCA was playing for the first time since last Friday due to weather cancellations and without senior guard Noah Burton who was injured last week, but should return by next week.

The Bulldogs got down to district foe Smith Mountain Lake, 8-2 early but was able to climb back to 13-10 at the quarter break. WCA broke out in the second quarter with 28 points behind four 3-pointers from Aaron Salmon. Tyler Hughes came off the bench and sparked things with five points and a hustle.

Tyler ended the night with 12 points, a career high, and Salmon had 21 points on the night. The Bulldogs went into halftime up 38-25.

In the second half, WCA lost four points off the lead with the score 50-41. WCA was able to hold with tough defense from Josh Lewis and Dallas Wheeler on the interior. Lewis was guarded physically the whole game but manage to continue his torrid scoring run. He scored 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Lewis has scored 88 points over the last three games. Dallas Wheeler had seven rebounds and two blocks. Isaac Von Eime controlled the ball handling for the bulk of the night and netted 14 points. WCA scored 19 in the final quarter to hold off a strong run from Smith Mountain Lake.

The Bulldog were 14-18 from the line, with four players in double figures. The team is 9-4 overall and 5-0 in Virginia Association of Christian Athletics.

WCA will New Covenant on Thursday night