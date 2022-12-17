Westover loses close 66-63 game to Carlisle

Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball came came up short in a close 66-63 close to Carlisle School on Friday night in Axton.

The Bulldogs went on the road to Carlisle to face the Chiefs in a packed and raucous gym. The Chiefs were on fire from 3-point range hitting five, and Westover battled to stay in the game but trailed by six after the first.

Josh Lewis hit for 10 of his season-high 36 points in the first quarter. Lewis piled up 12 more in the second and the fourth.

Westover scored 21 in the second and cut the lead to six, 33-39. In the third quarter, the Bulldogs stayed hot. Aaron Salmon and and Tyler Hughes hit a three a piece, before Carlisle went into a stall for over four minutes.

Westover extended the defense in the fourth and stayed hot, outscoring the chiefs 22-19. Salmon hit two more threes, hitting four on the night for 12 points.

The Bulldogs tied the game with two to go, Carlisle went back up by four and before Lewis hit a three to cut it to one. Westover then had a foul, and Trey Beamer hit two free throws giving WCA a shot with six seconds left.

Westover was unable to convert.

Isaac Von Eime had 10 points and handled the ball well all night against heavy pressure. Hughes had 30. Caleb Hill added two points. Beamer had 30 to lead the chiefs.

The Bulldogs dropped to 4-3 and play Dec. 27 against Norfolk Academy in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School