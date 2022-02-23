Westover marches to state semifinals with 76-47 rout of Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Westover Christian Academy’s boys basketball team entered its Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Class 3 state quarter-final game against Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy with a chip on its shoulder. And for good reason.

The Ospreys defeated the Bulldogs in last year’s VACA Class 3 state championship game on Westover’s home court and needless to say, the bitter taste has stayed on the Bulldogs’ tongues.

Westover got the chip of its shoulder with a big drink of water and a 76-47 rout of Smith Mountain Lake Christian on Tuesday night to advance to the VACA state semifinals. They are set to play at 8 p.m. Friday at Regents School at Timberlake in Lynchburg.

“It felt really good because last year was tough,” said senior Noah Burton. “We got blessed to go to the state championship, but we lost in the state championship the year before but got killed so this game means a whole lot to us because they knocked us out last year.”

“I was a freshman coming on with the varsity team, first year varsity, just watching the guys, watching them struggle through that game, I got minutes but not as much as I do now, but it still felt like that deep pain in my heart and I really wanted to get them back, especially at our home court, defending our home court which is important,” added junior Isaac Von Eime.

“Like coach [Torrey Patterson] said before, it never should happen, we should never lose on our home court, we need to defend it with all we got, and I think that pushed us to extend the lead like we did tonight.”

The feelings of vindication weren’t just limited to the players as head coach Jim Barber felt them as well.

“It’s been a fire since the summertime, we lost by four last year, it was on our home court and it was tough, we were so close and so it motivated us through basketball camp, we spent a week at Catawba, getting our heads kicked in, lost 10 games down there but that was driving us to face all that competition, open gyms, all summer, the offseason, these guys worked so hard,” Barber said.

A motivated Westover (18-4) came out, scoring nine of the game’s first 11 points to steal the momentum from the jump. Von Eime got the scoring started with his coast-to-coast layup off his steal that knotted the score, and junior Josh Lewis gave the Bulldogs the lead for good with his free throw. Lewis kept the momentum rolling with his layup off a feed from Burton and followed with a pair of free throws that gave Westover a six-point lead. Burton closed out the 9-0 run with his freebie with just under five minutes left in the period.

“I think honestly once we woke up and realized we’re here, the job’s not done and we’ve got to get this stuff done, I think we turned on the afterburners and I think we really realized that we got to take it now, we’ve got to defend, and we’ve got to play our game and push the tempo more than we ever have,” Von Eime said. “And I think once we started getting steals in the early game and we started forcing turnovers and bad shots, I think that got us even more motivated and kept going.”

The Bulldogs kept the Ospreys off the board for over three minutes in that span and Burton was quick to credit Westover’s ferocious press defense for the hot start.

“I think the defense really helped out a lot because us shutting down their main scorers in the first really helped us out and led to our offense,” Burton said.

Barber agreed with his hot shooter, saying, “Our defense, once we score, it gets our defense cranking and our defense gets our offense cranking in transition. We get a little impatient sometimes in the half-court game and I’m always like move it around for a few passes because they want to go, go, go all the time, but the press, it’s weird, at different times we haven’t had success with the press, but the last three or four weeks, our press has been cooking. And so, we don’t even try to hide it. We just stay in it and pressure, pressure.”

It was the Burton and Lewis show in the first half as Burton scored eight of his career-high 24 in the first, with six coming on 3-pointers, while Lewis added six.

The Bulldogs closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run for a 21-7 lead after the opening eight minutes. Burton scored five over the stretch while Von Eime and senior Luke Barber each chipped in with two.

Westover kept its electric performance going in the opening minutes of the second quarter, scoring the frame’s first seven points to take a 28-7 lead on Von Eime’s layup. Lewis brought the crowd to their feet with his dunk off a feed from Von Eime after a steal. Lewis scored five of the seven.

Burton led Westover with 24 while Lewis chipped in with 23 and Von Eime scored 16 to give the Bulldogs three players in double-digits.

Burton credited his guys, particularly senior Dallas Wheeler, for his career performance.

“It’s our guards getting me the ball and [Dallas] is setting some really good screens for me when they’re running the triangle-and-two or man-to-man, Dallas gives me that screen and they either sit back and I’m able to get a lot of 3s or can roll into the basket,” Burton said.

Smith Mountain Lake’s Kendrick Davis led all scorers with 37 points.