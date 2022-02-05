Westover marks eighth consecutive win with 68-43 victory over Roanoke Valley Christian

Junior Josh Lewis scored a game-high 25 points, senior Noah Burton finished with 17 and junior Aaron Salmon rounded out three players in double-digits with 13 in Westover Christian Academy’s 68-43 win over Roanoke Valley Christian on Friday night.

The win marks the eighth consecutive for Westover.

Westover (13-4) got off to a hot start, outscoring Roanoke Valley Christian 20-9 in the opening eight minutes to steal the momentum on the road. Lewis was key in the first quarter, scoring eight points while Burton, Salmon and junior Isaac Von Eime all knocked down 3-pointers in the frame.

Burton dominated in the second quarter, knocking down a pair of 3s on his way to eight points while Salmon chipped in with three as well. The Bulldogs took a commanding 33-18 lead into the break.

Lewis once again took over in the third, scoring 10 of Westover’s 18 points in the frame. Salmon checked in with five while Burton chipped in with three in the quarter.

The Eagles were a little more competitive in the third as the Bulldogs outscored them 18-16. Sophomore Jeremy Chou led the way with five points for RVC (9-8) while Luke Somers checked in with four.

Westover kept the momentum rolling into the fourth as the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles by a tally of 17-9 to finish off the rout. Lewis added six for Westover while Matthew Millner, Lee Nelson, Burton and Salmon each finished with a pair of points for the Bulldogs.

Westover will look to conclude its season on a nine-game winning streak when it hosts Roanoke Valley Christian at 6 p.m. Friday on senior bight.