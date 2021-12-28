Westover picks up pick up a 62-56 victory in Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

Westover Christian Academy junior Josh Lewis scored a game-high 30 points and Westover fought off Carlisle’s tough half-court press in the second half to pick up a 62-56 victory over the Chiefs in the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic on Tuesday afternoon.

Westover (5-3) will take on the winner of the Norfolk Academy/Gretna game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlisle (0-5) will face the loser of the Norfolk Academy/Gretna game at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Trailing by eight at the start of the second half, the Chiefs went to their three-man press in the third quarter and head coach Brandon Smith’s decision paid dividends for his guys.

Carlisle’s press allowed Westover little opportunities to get the ball up court and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the opening four minutes of the frame. Meanwhile, the Chiefs used a methodical offense built around spreading the ball in the paint and the result was a 9-0 run that allowed Carlisle to take the lead.

Senior KJ Stuart got the streak started with his layup in the paint and knocked down his ensuing free throw after drawing a foul to trim the Chiefs’ deficit to five with 7:43 left in the frame. Stuart followed with a 3-pointer that got Carlisle within two and junior Bryson Brady knocked down another 3 that gave the Chiefs a 40-39 edge with just under six minutes remaining.

Carlisle built its lead to three on Stuart’s jumper that made it a 42-39 contest. Westover settled in midway through the period, outscoring Carlisle 5-2 to knot the score at 44-44 on Lewis’ free throw with 3:14 on the clock.

The Chiefs got a surge in the form of six straight points that helped them take their biggest lead of the game at 50-44 on Stuart’s layup. Senior Colin Cunningham and senior Jaden Davis each scored points in the run.

However, Westover closed out the frame with six straight points, four coming from Lewis, to knot the score on senior Noah Burton’s layup off his steal with 1:11 left in the frame.

The Bulldogs controlled things from there as they started the fourth with straight points, all coming on Lewis’ layups, that helped them establish momentum and take a 56-50 lead with 5:37 left in regulation.

While it was Carlisle’s defense that made headlines in the third, Westover’s stole the billing over the closing minutes of the third and opening minutes of the fourth, holding the Chiefs scoreless for a stretch of five minutes.

Cunningham brought the streak to an end when he knocked down his tip-in layup and Stuart made it a 56-54 contest with his jumper at the 3:01 mark.

Once again, though, the Bulldogs got hot, and Lewis knocked down a pair of layups and junior Isaac Von Eime added one as well to give Westover a 62-54 lead with just over a minute remaining.

Lewis led Westover with 30 points while senior Noah Burton added 19.

Stuart led the Chiefs with 17 while Davis added 13 and Cunningham finished with 10 to give Carlisle three players in double-digit scoring.