Westover rolls past Faith Christian School 65-47

Westover Christian Academy rolled past Faith Christian School 65-47 on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs were on the road for a Virginia Association of Christian Athletics cross-district match with Faith Christian. Westover missed its first few shots before getting on track.

Faith scored first before the Bulldogs' rolled nine straight.

WCA was up 13-4 at one point before the Warriors hit a short jumper before the buzzer. The Bulldogs extended the lead in the second quarter going up 31-19 on a buzzer-beater three by Aaron Salmon. Josh Lewis hit 15 of his game high 31 points. Going 7-8 from the line, connecting on 10 of 14 from the line on the night. Josh also added 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

In the second half, the Warriors made a tough run at the Bulldogs refusing to give in, despite being down. The lead was cut to five before Westover got back on track.

The score was 50-39 at the end of the third quarter. Faith succumbed to the constant full-court pressure of the Bulldogs. Westover pushed the lead up to as much as 22 for a final score of 65-47.

Three Bulldogs finished in double figures including Josh Lewis. Noah Burton had 18 with six steals, five deflections, four rebounds and two assists. Isaac Von Eime hit for 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Aaron Salmon added three points, seven rebounds and four assists. Luke Barber hit a three and had four rebounds. Dallas Wheeler played solid defense and had two rebounds and a deflection. Lee Nelson had one steal and one assist.

WCA is now 7-4, 4-0 in the VACA.

Westover faces Timberlake at 6:30 p.m. Friday.