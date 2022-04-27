Westover rolls past Roanoke Valley Christian 15-6

Westover Christian Academy rolled past Roanoke Valley Christian in a 15-6 win Tuesday night.

The game was close until the fourth and fifth innings when the Bulldogs took control scoring 14 runs.

Noah Burton led the team with three hits including five RBIs on two home runs while scoring four runs.

Drew Clark had two hits while driving in two runs and scoring a run. Blake Barber scored three runs and added one hit. Isaac Von Eime scored two runs while driving in a run along with a hit.

Jordan Roberts contributed with one hit, one RBI and scored a run. Matt Millner had one hit and scored one run. Chris Massingale and Neal Talbott each scored a run to help pace the victorious Bulldogs.

Barber and Burton combined for the victory with Barber striking out six while allowing five hits and three walks. Burton finished the game allowing just one hit and striking out one batter. Westover will finish the regular season next with two away games before the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament.

Westover is 6-4-1 on the season.