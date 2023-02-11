Westover Christian Academy's varsity boys basketball team slipped past Roanoke Valley Christian School 38-35 Friday on senior night.

The Bulldogs and Eagles squared off for a rematch of last week's thriller in Roanoke. This game would not disappoint.

Both teams were locked in a defensive struggle and a fight for rebounds, and neither team were able to get on track offensively.

The score was 17-17 at the half.

The game stayed at a slow pace which frustrated the Bulldogs. Westover as able to pull away a little at the end of the third quarter. The score was 28-23.

Possessions would become a premium in the fourth quarter as Roanoke went on 7-0 run to take the lead 30-28 with 5:44 left in the game.

Josh Lewis got fouled on a layup but only hit one free throw cutting it to 30-29. RVCS would follow with a quick layup going up 32-29 with 4:29 to play.

After a few back and forth plays with no score, Roanoke hit a fast break layup to extend the lead 34-29.

Things were looking bleak until Isaac Von Eime drilled a 12-foot jumper. With 3:33 left at 34-31, Roanoke missed the next shot which gave Von Eime an opening for a full speed lay up making it 34-33.

On the following play, Aaron Salmon stole the ball and then lost it to a Roanoke player who then drove and missed the shot, Von Eime rebounded and hit Salmon with a long pass to recapture the lead 35-34, after three straight stops, the bulldogs got 3 straight buckets.

WCA would burn a couple minutes off the clock before a collision put Tyler Hughes out of the game with an injury. Westover hit one more free throw to push the lead to three and held on to get the win.

Von Eime had 13 points with six in the fourth quarter, seven assists and three steals. Lewis had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Boaz connected on two 3-pointers for six points.

Tyler Hughes had four points, and six rebounds. Aaron Salmon added two points. Brayden Bortz had four rebounds.

WCA faces Kings Christian at 6 p.m. Monday at home.