Westover softball team claims third place in state tourney

Westover Christian Academy's varsity softball team claimed a third-place finish in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament after defeating Ridgeview Christian 12-3 Saturday in Madison Heights.

Westover fell behind 2-0 in the first inning to Ridgeview. The Bulldogs then exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the first before the sky opened and brought on an hour-plus rain delay. The game restarted in the second and the Bulldogs never looked back, closing out the game 12-3.

"The girls worked hard all season and I am proud to be their coach," coach Joanne Millner said after the game.

The Lady Bulldogs shelled out eight hits and didn't commit any fielding errors on the day.

Westover was led by Gracie Johnson, Addy Nelson and Madison Hodges who had multiple hits and RBIs on the day. Hodges was named to the all-tournament team.

Addy Nelson had eight field chances without an error. Faith Carter and Bre Foster had a hit and and RBI each. Ashlyn Abts added a hit and Rhianna Smith had a RBI.

Bella Black, WCA's lone senior, did the work from the pitcher's circle in her final game for the Bulldogs, allowing three runs on four hits and struck out four batters. Black was also named to the all-tournament team.

WCA claimed third place in the VACA for the 2022 season. Bre Foster and Emily Evans were named All-State for the VACA season and Gracie Johnson was named second team All-State.