Westover spoils homecoming for Timberlake with 55-50 win

Westover Christian Academy Bulldogs spoiled southeast district rival Timberlake's homecoming Friday night in a 55-50 win.

The Bulldogs ran out to a 22-13 lead in the first quarter and maintained the lead into halftime with a 35-25 score.

Westover was led by junior Aaron Salmon who had 19 of his career-high 29 points in the first half. Salmon hit four 3s on the night to pace the scoring. Westover won the third quarter 15-10 and was ahead by a comfortable margin of 50-35.

Timberlake crept back in the game when the Bulldogs' shooting got extremely cold only connecting on two field goals and going 1-5 from the line. Timberlake cut it to five but did not get any closer as the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

Defense and rebounding were what pulled the Bulldogs through the game.

Noah Burton had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Isaac Von Eime played defense and handled the ball well. Von Eime and Luke Barber both had 5 points each. Barber played solid defense and helped with ball handling as well. Dallas Wheeler came off the bench and provided solid defense and rebounding.

Westover hit 7 3’s on the night but only 4-10 from the line. WCA was missing three players and Tyler Hughes, battling a rib injury, had to leave the game.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0 in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics and 6-4 overall. Westover will travel to Faith Roanoke at 6 p.m. Tuesday.