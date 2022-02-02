Westover stuns North Cross at buzzer with 62-60 victory

Westover Christian Academy stunned North Cross at the buzzer Tuesday night with a 62-60 victory to capture their seventh straight win.

Westover was able to avenge a previous loss to the Raiders.

North Cross is ranked No. 11 in Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association division 2. Goth teams started fast with North Cross taking a 18-17 at the end of the quarter.

Westover kept pace with a 17-20 second quarter, and WCA was down 38-34 at the half. North Cross pushed the lead to as much as 12 points in the third and the Bulldogs cut it too nine at the start of the fourth quarter.

WCA locked in defensively and shut the Raiders down with multiple steals and fast break layups. Then Westover went on a 15-4 run to end the game. WCA was up by twi with 1:15 left when North Cross tied it up 60-60.

The Bulldogs held for over a minute for one shot. Noah Burton drove to the left of the basket, missing the shot, but Josh Lewis crashed in for the buzzer-beating tip to win the game.

Lewis had 32 points and nine rebounds and fellow captain Noah Burton picked up a rare triple double in high school: 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaac Von Eime had a big fourth quarter with four points, four assists and two steals. Aaron Salmon had 12 points on four 3-pointers. Tyler Hughes also hit a big shot in the fourth quarter.

The win improved Westover to 12-4 overall. Next game will be 7 p.m. at RVCS.