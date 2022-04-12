Westover varsity girls fall to Timberlake

Westover Christian Academy's varsity girls soccer team fell 3-0 to Timberlake on Monday.

Undefeated Timberlake traveled to Danville to play against the Lady Bulldogs. The game went scoreless as the Bulldogs' defense locked down the 18-yard box until the 17th minute of the game.

Timberlake sneaked through the wall and found the back of the net. The rest of the first half went much like the first part, with both defenses holding firm. Timberlake didn’t allow a single shot on goal in the first half.

The second half also become a strong defensive game with both teams being shut down. Even though Timberlake had seven shots on goal in the second half of the game, goalie Erin Saunders stopped all but two of them.

At the 31-minute mark, Timberlake snuck a shot into the top corner to go up 2-0 from an outside shot. Close on the heels of its second goal, Timberlake added another to solidify its lead at the 32-minute mark. Neither team scored again.

With a save percentage of 81%, stopping 13 of 16 shots, Erin Saunders was named this match's player of the game.

“In a match we were expected to lose, my Lady Bulldogs played one of the best defensive games I have seen in my 6 years of coaching this team," said Westover coach Chris Massingale. "They played with grit and an intensity rarely seen. I am proud of the outcome and I know the girls are too. They continue to improve and make me proud.”

— Special to the Register & Bee