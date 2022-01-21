Westover varsity girls win over Timberlake 34-26

Westover Christian School's varsity girls came away with a 34-26 victory against Timberlake on Thursday.

Westover scored the first points of the night and never looked back. The girls played strong defense to hold the Hurricanes to three points going into halftime, with a scoreless second quarter.

Timberlake came out in the second half and cut the lead to six at the end of the third and got within two points in the fourth. With Timberlake’s best two scorers to fouls out in the fourth, Westover held on for the win.

Westover was lead in scoring by freshman Emily Evans with 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and a block. Junior Lauren White added eight points, six rebounds, three steals and three deflections.

Lanie Crumpton had six points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three deflections. Hannah Motley and Addy Nelson both had three points and Brooke Barrington had twi.

Westover was set to play again at home on Friday against Temple.