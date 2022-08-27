 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westover volleyball improves record

The Westover Christian School varsity volleyball team improved their overall record to 6-1, traveling to Kenston Forest School for action Friday night.

Westover took an early lead in the first set and never looked back, winning all three sets by scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-14.

The Bulldogs were led by Erin Saunders with 17 kills and Amayiah Dillon with eight kills. Dillon, Hannah Motley and Emily Evans, with a combined effort, recorded nine blocks and Skyla Goddard handed out 25 assists.

Westover plays at home on Tuesday hosting Virginia Association of Christian Athletics rival Roanoke Valley Christian School.

