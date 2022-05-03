Westover wins in extra innings

Westover Christian Academy's varsity baseball team defeated Faith Christian Academy 6-3 in extra innings Monday.

The Bulldogs showed their resiliency and overcame a tough first inning to win in eight innings against the Lions.

Westover allowed three unearned runs in the opening frame but held Faith Christian to just one hit over the next seven innings. Westover stayed close and eventually tied the game 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning before adding three decisive runs in the top of the eighth for the victory.

Noah Burton had a solid outing on the mound striking out 11 and Blake Barber closed the game while picking up the victory.

The Bulldogs were led by Barber with two hits while driving in two runs and scoring a run. Aaron Salmon contributed with one hit and one RBI. Neil Talbott added one RBI, scored one run and had one hit.

Burton, Chris Massingale, Jordan Roberts and Matt Millner each scored a run in helping to pace the Bulldogs in victory. As a team, Westover had 11 stolen bases and turned a timely double play to keep momentum on their side.

Westover is on a four-game winning streak as they set their sights on the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics state tournament.

Westover was scheduled to be on the road Tuesday to finish out the regular season against Christian Heritage. The state tournament will begin next week while Westover awaits their first opponent.

WCA is 7-4-1 on the season.