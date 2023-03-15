Westover Christian Academy's girls soccer team won a Tuesday match 4-2 against Roanoke Valley Christian School.

The game was played at Anglers park in Danville.

“The girls played one of their best games since I have been coaching them over the last six years," coach Chris Massingale said. "They played through the cold temperature and the high wind like champions. I couldn’t be more proud of how they handled themselves against a tough opponent.”

The first half started off a goal in the 23rd minute of play from Westover eighth grader Mollie Grace Lackey assisted by Amaya Dillon. Then play slowed down until Westover was successful finding the back of the net again in the 34th minute of play from 11th grader Amber Kendrick assisted by LaiCie Walker, a new soccer player in the eighth grade.

Roanoke Valley scores in the last minute of play in the first half to make it 2-1.

The girls did their best to stay warm for the 10-minute break and received some words of encouragement from the coaches.

The second half started off like the first until Roanoke Valley scored their second goal in the 51st minute making it 2-2.

Westover's defense did not disappoint, holding off the Crusaders for the rest of the game.

But the Lady Bulldogs were not done scoring. In the 55th minute of play, Lackey scored her second goal of the game, this time unassisted. And the Bulldogs snuck one past the goalie in the 66th minute.

Lackey scored her third goal of the game, assisted by Kendrick.