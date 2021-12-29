Westwood claims title in inaugural middle school championship game

Despite being fierce rivals, Bonner and Westwood took some time to pay homage to the spirit of competition and unity, along with the late George Washington boys basketball coach and longtime educator Harry Johnson before the start of their game Wednesday morning.
In a show of togetherness, the two teams linked arms in a circle as GW administrator Barry Mayo delivered a touching speech where he stressed the importance of sportsmanship and coming together.
Once the whistle blew, however, the competition began and the two sides didn’t disappoint, playing an exciting contest in the inaugural middle school championship game of the second annual Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
In the end, Westwood rode Micah Gunter’s fourth-quarter performance to a 36-27 victory to bring home the title.
Gunter, who scored a game-high 18 points, did most of his damage in the fourth, scoring 10 of the Tigers’ 16 points in the frame.
Westwood entered the fourth clinging to a two-point lead. Gunter extended the advantage to three with his free throw and Torian White followed with a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a 26-21 lead with 4:38 remaining in the game.
Bonner refused to throw in the towel and answered back with a string of four straight points to trim its deficit one on Lamarcier Davis’ pair of free throws with just over three minutes on the clock. David King got the run started with his layup at the 4:04 mark.
Gunter took over from there, knocking down a pair of back-to-back layups that pushed the Tigers’ advantage to two possessions, 30-25, with 2:08 left in regulation. Gunter’s buckets jumpstarted an 8-0 run that helped Westwood take control. Byron Adkins followed Gunter’s consecutive layups with a free throw and Gunter wrapped up the streak with a jumper and free throw that gave the Tigers a 34-25 advantage with 38 seconds remaining.
A pair of free throws from Gunter gave Westwood its biggest advantage of the morning at 36-25 with 22 ticks on the clock. Bonner’s Jamari Fitzgerald closed out the scoring with his jumper at the buzzer that led to the final score.
Basketball is a game of runs and Westwood proved it in the opening quarter. With the game tied at 2-2, White gave the Tigers the lead with his layup that jumpstarted a string of nine consecutive points. Octavian Covington followed with a layup and Gunter knocked down a free throw to extend Westwood’s lead to five with just under three minutes remaining in the frame. White and Jacari Coles closed out the streak with a pair of layups that made it an 11-2 contest heading into the second period.
Westwood built its lead to as many as 11 on a pair of free throws from Gunter, but Bonner answered back with four straight points on jumpers from Davis and Issac Smith that trimmed its deficit to 13-6 with 4:51 left in the half.
Gunter knocked down a pair of free throws to push Westwood’s lead back to nine, but Davis knocked down a layup that ignited a 5-0 run that made it a 15-11 game on David King’s jumper with 1:56 on the clock.
Westwood took a 16-11 lead into the break.
The Tigers opened the second half with a layup from Anthony Chandler that extended their advantage to seven, 18-11, but the Broncos found their way back, piecing together a 9-3 run that knotted the score at 21-21 on King’s jumper with 11 seconds left.
Gunter led all scorers with 18 points while White added 10 for the Tigers.
Davis paced Bonner with 12 points.
Danville Register & Bee coverage of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
GW (5-3) will take on Green Run in Wednesday’s championship game at 8 p.m. The Eagles fell to the Stallions 71-47 in the inaugural Holiday Classic in 2019.
