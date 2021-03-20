Wildcats capture second win of season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There are no words for the kid. Robert can make a play out of nothing,” said Womack on Carter’s performance, “His excitement not only excites the crowd, but also his teammates.”

Chatham finally broke through with just over two minutes left before the half. Cavaliers running back Michael Gunnell capped of a nine-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a three-yard score to cut their deficit in half. But Dan River regained their double-digit lead soon after.

With 22 seconds remaining, third and 10 on Chatham’s 20-yard line, Glass found a heavily covered Farmer in the top left corner of the endzone. Farmer secured the ball over the Cavaliers defender and planted both his feet for the score, making it 19-7.

Being down by 12 heading into the second half, Chatham pounded Dan River’s defense on the run. Gunnell, Mason Anderson and Chancelor Long contributed to Chatham’s 11 play. A 61-yard drive resulted in a four-yard score from Gunnell to cut Dan River’s lead to 19-14.