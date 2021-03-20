Wildcats capture second win of season

RINGGOLD — Isaac Farmer’s 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and a 51-yard touchdown run from Robert Carter in the final frame helped the Wildcats seal their second win of the season.
Dan River (2-0) beat the Chatham Cavaliers (0-2) 39-20 on Friday night after rain and storm pushed the game back a day. Because of conditions of Chatham’s field, this game was moved to Dan River. Dan River acted as the away team.
Dan River head coach Brian Womack was pleased to see how Chatham performed against the Wildcats.
“Chatham has a great coaching reputation with Jack Turner. He is going to help that program tremendously,” said Womack, “They are strong, but with us returning with as many kids from last season, it’s not going to be easy to beat us. Our kids are excited, and they have that ‘want’ attitude right now.”
The Cavaliers opened their first possession on the ground. On third and two on the Wildcats’ two-yard line, Chatham fumbled just inches from the endzone. The ball was scooped up by Dan River’s Jorden Price, who then broke free and took the ball back 98 yards for the score to put Dan River on the board.
Dan River continued to find success following a three-and-out from Chatham. Second and three on their own 42, Wildcats quarterback Tracey Glass connected to Carter on a 58-yard touchdown pass that put them up 12-0.
“There are no words for the kid. Robert can make a play out of nothing,” said Womack on Carter’s performance, “His excitement not only excites the crowd, but also his teammates.”
Chatham finally broke through with just over two minutes left before the half. Cavaliers running back Michael Gunnell capped of a nine-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in a three-yard score to cut their deficit in half. But Dan River regained their double-digit lead soon after.
With 22 seconds remaining, third and 10 on Chatham’s 20-yard line, Glass found a heavily covered Farmer in the top left corner of the endzone. Farmer secured the ball over the Cavaliers defender and planted both his feet for the score, making it 19-7.
Being down by 12 heading into the second half, Chatham pounded Dan River’s defense on the run. Gunnell, Mason Anderson and Chancelor Long contributed to Chatham’s 11 play. A 61-yard drive resulted in a four-yard score from Gunnell to cut Dan River’s lead to 19-14.
Soon after, Dan River went for the longest drive for either side. The Wildcats took the ball with 7:37 left in the third on their own 41-yard line. But due to a holding penalty on Dan River, they were held back to their 36. Following a couple of successful gains, Dan River was now on the brink of pulling away. Third and goal on Chatham’s five-yard line, Glass was able to sweep the right off the Cavaliers' defense and dove into the pylon to expand their lead to 25-14 with 43 seconds remaining in the third. In all, the total drive was 16 plays that lasted close to eight minutes.
In the final frame, Chatham’s Anderson was able to trim the lead to six on a quarterback keeper to bring the game to 26-20. But unfortunately, Chatham ran out of luck and couldn’t find their way to take the lead.
Chatham will look for their first win at home on Thursday against Tunstall. Dan River will look to remain undefeated at home versus Gretna. Both games at 6 p.m.