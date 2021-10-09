Wildcats' comeback falls short against Altavista

RINGGOLD — Down by two touchdowns, with the score at 28-14 in favor of Altavista, the Dan River Wildcats needed to get to work in order to send the game into a potential overtime.
The Wildcats took possession on their own 26-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. From there, quarterback Jaidon Haynes led the Dan River offense downfield, arrowing passes to freshman D.J. Gregory and junior TyLyric Coleman. With 28 seconds remaining, on the Colonials' 10-yard line, Haynes connected to Coleman once again, finding him in the end zone to cut Altavista's lead to one score, 28-21.
On the kickoff after the Wildcats' score, Dan River attempted a successful onside kick which was recovered by kicker Asa Fletcher on the Wildcats' 49-yard line with 21 seconds left on the clock, giving them a slight glimmer of hope to possibly come back to tie.
On fourth and 10 with eight seconds left, Haynes threw a completion downfield to the Altavista 20-yard line with 2.2 seconds left, making overtime a legitimate possibility. But Altavista senior linebacker Caleb Cothran intercepted Haynes' pass to dash Dan River's hopes, returning it back for an 80-yard touchdown to secure Altavista’s 34-21 win over the Wildcats (0-6).
Just past the halfway point in the fourth quarter, on the Wildcats 40-yard line, Gregory broke through the Colonials' defense, rushing for a 60-yard touchdown that made it a one possession, 21-14 game with four minutes left. After an unsuccessful onside kick from Dan River, the Colonials used their running scheme on their ensuing possession to work their way down to the Dan River 5-yard line. On third and goal, Altavista sophomore quarterback Jordan Pippen took off on the QB keeper, expanding their lead to 28-14.
Dan River had a third and goal situation of their own in the final minutes of the first quarter. After Jakari Thomas recovered a fumble, the Wildcats set up shop on their own 41-yard line. With the help of a few pass completions, they worked their way to the Colonials 3-yard line, where Haynes broke away from multiple tackle attempts to give Dan River a 7-0 lead on the QB keeper.
During halftime, Dan River inducted former Wildcats head coach Ferrell Edmunds and posthumously inducted Dan River contributor David Bullins and former coach Dennis Saunders into Dan River’s Hall of Fame.
Dan River will look to break their losing streak and earn their first win on the road at Gretna next Friday.
Altavista will have a bye this upcoming week before hosting Gretna at home. Both games are slated for 7 p.m.