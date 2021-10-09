Wildcats' comeback falls short against Altavista

RINGGOLD — Down by two touchdowns, with the score at 28-14 in favor of Altavista, the Dan River Wildcats needed to get to work in order to send the game into a potential overtime.

The Wildcats took possession on their own 26-yard line with 50 seconds remaining. From there, quarterback Jaidon Haynes led the Dan River offense downfield, arrowing passes to freshman D.J. Gregory and junior TyLyric Coleman. With 28 seconds remaining, on the Colonials' 10-yard line, Haynes connected to Coleman once again, finding him in the end zone to cut Altavista's lead to one score, 28-21.

On the kickoff after the Wildcats' score, Dan River attempted a successful onside kick which was recovered by kicker Asa Fletcher on the Wildcats' 49-yard line with 21 seconds left on the clock, giving them a slight glimmer of hope to possibly come back to tie.

On fourth and 10 with eight seconds left, Haynes threw a completion downfield to the Altavista 20-yard line with 2.2 seconds left, making overtime a legitimate possibility. But Altavista senior linebacker Caleb Cothran intercepted Haynes' pass to dash Dan River's hopes, returning it back for an 80-yard touchdown to secure Altavista’s 34-21 win over the Wildcats (0-6).

