Wildcats defeat Cougars in season opener

“We always talk about the third quarter. The first three, or four minutes of the third quarter is when we want to make our run, and then try to put that team on an uphill climb versus staying even with us,” said Murphy. “It’s one thing we talked about at halftime.”

Prior to Monday night’s season opener, the Wildcats were scheduled to play two scrimmage games to prepare for the 2021-22 season. However, their first scrimmage versus Halifax County, scheduled for Nov. 18, was cancelled. That mean their other game against Magna Vista, held on Nov. 22, would be their one and only outing to prepare.

Murphy said his team has improved on the defensive aspect since that scrimmage.

“Our defense did a really good job of playing man to man defense,” said Murphy. “We were 22 for 28 from the floor. And that’s because a lot of skills and a lot of layups.”

It's safe to say the Wildcats dominated the boards throughout the night. As a team, Dan River collected 26 rebounds, with center Jalil Deshazar leading the team with eight rebounds, six of them being defensive rebounds. Dickerson and TyLyric Coleman each notched five of their own.

Murphy stressed with his team about the importance of rebounding and attacking the ball off the board.